PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $20.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

