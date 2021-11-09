Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $644.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

