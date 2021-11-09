PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $823,351.94 and approximately $469.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001155 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.07 or 0.00396328 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,211,318 coins and its circulating supply is 61,541,444 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

