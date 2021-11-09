Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFGC stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Food Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

