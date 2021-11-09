Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFGC opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Food Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

