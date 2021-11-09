PERI Finance Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.55 million and $213,938.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00076689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00079221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.65 or 1.00224585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.59 or 0.07078847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020469 BTC.

PERI Finance Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,384,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PERI Finance Coin Trading

