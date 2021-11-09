Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.90. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 14,558 shares.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perpetual Energy news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

