Persistence Price Hits $8.43 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00012563 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $491.95 million and $3.03 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00225694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 120,109,599 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,618 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

