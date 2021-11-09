Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Personalis in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $911.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

