Peter J. Taylor Sells 220 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $13,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EIX stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $3,287,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

