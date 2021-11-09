PFB (TSE:PFB) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

PFB (TSE:PFB) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PFB stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. PFB has a twelve month low of C$17.82 and a twelve month high of C$26.99.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

