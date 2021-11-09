PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Director Arno Lockheart Harris Acquires 8,475 Shares of Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.