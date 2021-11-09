Phala Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.23 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $208.10 million and $17.23 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00223993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00093480 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

