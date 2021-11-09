PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Financial Analysis

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.91) -1.09

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PharmaCyte Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.41%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

