Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading 14.7% Higher

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) traded up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.