Philipp Schindler Sells 7,951 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,987.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,841.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,656.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

