Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

