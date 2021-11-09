PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $56.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 64,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 321,238 shares of company stock valued at $849,867 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 113,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

