PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.

Shares of PCI stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

