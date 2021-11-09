Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.