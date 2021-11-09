PIMCO Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PMF opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.