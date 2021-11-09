Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.50. Ping Identity shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 111,360 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $27,597,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

