Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Empirical Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 15.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 624.4% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the second quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,004,000 after acquiring an additional 327,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

