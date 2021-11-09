Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at MKM Partners

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $46.56 on Monday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

