Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.