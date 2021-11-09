Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Raised by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $188.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

