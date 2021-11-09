Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

FNA stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.