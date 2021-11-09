Piper Sandler Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $167.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,104,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

