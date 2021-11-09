PolkaWar Hits One Day Volume of $2.13 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $2.13 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00076075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,746.24 or 0.99529487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.78 or 0.07040939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020505 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,329,236 coins and its circulating supply is 17,079,236 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.