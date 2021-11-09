Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Sells $21,334.72 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $21,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.12.
Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
