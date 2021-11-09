Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Sells $21,334.72 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $21,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 67.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 46.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.