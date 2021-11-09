PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $1.73 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and $6.73 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00225694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,494,220 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.