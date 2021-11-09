Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.070 EPS.

Shares of APTS traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 12,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $742.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.