Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.070 EPS.

NYSE APTS traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 12,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.