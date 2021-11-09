Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.29.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$136.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$133.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.99. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 95.93%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

