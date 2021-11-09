Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.29.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands stock opened at C$136.10 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.93%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.