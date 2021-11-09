Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.
PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.
PVG traded up C$2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -96.94.
In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.