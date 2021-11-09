Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

PVG traded up C$2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -96.94.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

