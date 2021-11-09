Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.64% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $173,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.