Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $204.63 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546,832 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $204,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNHI stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

