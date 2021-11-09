Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,215,178 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8,152.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $193,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of WING opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

