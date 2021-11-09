Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,699 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.05% of The Middleby worth $197,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

