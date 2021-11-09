Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

