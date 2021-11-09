Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. 773,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

