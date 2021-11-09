Privatix Achieves Market Cap of $73,780.60 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $73,780.60 and $35,326.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

