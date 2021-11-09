PRIZM (PZM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,134.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $20,134.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001457 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,642,934 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

