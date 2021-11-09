ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $269.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.30 million to $311.39 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 101.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

