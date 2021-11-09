Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) PT Raised to $22.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Processa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

