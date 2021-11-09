Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

