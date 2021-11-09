Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $30.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

