Project Pai Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and $808,353.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00110099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,784,143,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,581,053,109 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

