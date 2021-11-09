ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

